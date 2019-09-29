Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers twice, plates five in win
Walker went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Padres.
Walker opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning off Padres starter Garrett Richards. The first baseman then took reliever David Bednar deep in the seventh, putting an exclamation point on the comeback effort. Walker is up to 29 homers, 73 RBI and 85 runs scored while slashing .259/.349/.476 in 151 games.
