Walker returned to the starting lineup Sunday and went 1-for-4 in a 2-0 loss to the Brewers.

Walker, who sat out Saturday's game against a right-hander, returned to the lineup against a righty Sunday. He's ridden the bench for three of the last five right-handers the Diamondbacks faced. That could be an issue if the practice continues, which could easily be the case, as Walker has a .450 OPS against righties and .520 overall.