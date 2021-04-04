Walker (facial laceration) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
There was some concern that Walker might have to sit as a result of a laceration and swelling under his right eye after a low throw to first base bounced up and struck him in the face Saturday. Apparently he's fine and Walker will get a chance to improve upon his 1-for-9 career record against right-hander Chris Paddack.
