Walker went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Monday's 10-3 win over the Padres.

Walker has come out of the gate hitting, going 6-for-11 with two home runs and two doubles in four games, presenting a challenge for manger Torey Lovullo: how to get both starting first baseman Jake Lamb and Walker, his backup, in the lineup at the same time. Lovullo began setting the stage Monday. Before Walker mashed another left-hander, Lamb took groundballs at third base during batting practice Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. By having Lamb get comfortable at the hot corner, his old position, Lovullo is establishing a path forward to get Walker more playing time while keeping Lamb's bat in the lineup.