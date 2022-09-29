Walker went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Walker delivered a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly then a two-out, two-run single in the 10th. The 31-year-old first baseman has a team-high 91 RBI and counting. Walker, who also leads the team with 36 home runs, resuscitated his career in 2022 after a couple of down seasons. He's still under team control for the next two seasons and is almost certain to return as the primary first baseman in 2023.