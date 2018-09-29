Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Lands on 60-day disabled list
Walker was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a facial fracture Saturday.
Walker suffered the fracture when getting hit in the head by a pitch Monday. The move doesn't have any effect on his return date, as he's already been ruled out for the year. It clears space on the 40-man roster for Shelby Miller (elbow) to be activated in a corresponding move.
