Walker was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained right oblique, aa reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo had previously described Walker's issues as "normal aches and pains," but subsequent tests revealed an oblique strain which will cost the first baseman at least 10 days. Andrew Young was recalled in a corresponding move. Asdrubal Cabrera is starting at first base Monday, but Pavin Smith is a candidate for increased playing time in Walker's absence.