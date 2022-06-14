Walker went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Monday's loss to the Reds.
Walker produced the game's first runs with a big 446-foot blast to left field in the third inning. The homer was his 16th of the campaign, tied for second in the National League. Walker is batting only .209 on the season, but the power has made him a viable fantasy option.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Nearly hits for cycle•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Plays Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Ready to play Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Exits after HBP•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Launches game-winner early•