Walker went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Padres.

His seventh-inning shot off Nick Martinez was too little, too late for Arizona. Walker remains streaky, but with multi-hit efforts in three of his last four games he appears to be heating up. On the season, the 31-year-old sports a .208/.304/.490 slash line with 19 homers and 37 RBI through 69 contests.