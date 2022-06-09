Walker went 2-for-5 with a double and two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Reds.

Walker's two-run shot in the fourth inning gave Arizona a lead it would not relinquish. It was the 15th homer in 56 games for Walker, who hit a combined 17 over 172 games the two previous seasons. A nettlesome .184 BABIP is suppressing his batting average (.202), but Walker ranks eighth in isolated power at .273.