Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in a 6-2 loss to San Diego on Saturday.

Walker tagged San Diego starter Yu Darvish for a long home run in the second inning to provide Arizona's only two runs of the game. The long ball was Walker's fifth in 71 games this season and was his first since June 26 as he's slugging a disappointing .355. This comes after smashing a combined 36 home runs in 199 games over the last two seasons with a .471 slugging.