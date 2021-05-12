Walker was removed from Tuesday's win over the Marlins with discomfort in his right oblique muscle, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Walker was pulled during the seventh inning after going 1-for-3 and replaced by Pavin Smith at first base. He spent three weeks on the injured list due to a strained right oblique from April 12 to May 3.
