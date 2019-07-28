Walker was hit twice by pitches Saturday and still has some swelling on his left elbow as a result, leading to him being out of the lineup Sunday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The second plunking was by a 98.6 mph fastball from Tayron Guerrero, which briefly led to the benches clearing in the game. X-rays on the elbow were negative, and Walker is day-to-day.