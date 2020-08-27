Walker went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to Colorado.
Walker delivered runs in the fourth, eighth and ninth innings as the Diamondbacks found their offense late in the game after a stretch of run-producing futility. He had gone 11 games and 47 plate appearances without an RBI before knocking in six over the last three games.
