Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Limited by soreness
Walker is making a slow start to spring training due to general body soreness, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo indicated it's not a serious concern and the 28-year-old could see game action as early as Tuesday, but there was no reason to rush him for the start of spring training. Walker burst onto the scene in 2019 with a .259/.248/.476 slash line and 29 home runs in 152 games, and he's slated to begin this season as Arizona's starter at first base.
