Walker went 3-for-3 with two walks, two home runs, four RBI and a third run scored in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Rockies.

After a two-run homer in the first inning, Walker belted another two-run job in the eighth, sending a Tyler Kinley fastball over the fence in right-center to give Arizona the lead. The first baseman is locked in right now and will hate to leave Coors Field, where he went 6-for-11 with three walks, four homers, a double and nine RBI in the three game set against the Rockies. He has a career 1.062 OPS in 38 games in Denver.