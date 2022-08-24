Walker went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Walker's eighth-inning double plated the winning run, his team high 71st run batted in. Dogged by a low batting average despite upper-level hard hit and expected rates, Walker's luck has turned around during the month of August. The first baseman's BABIP is .333 for the month, translating to a monthly line of .333/.393/.641. For the season, Walker is slashing .224/.321/.474 with 29 home runs (tying his career high), 71 RBI and 60 runs scored.