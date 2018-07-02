Walker started in left field and went 2-for-5 with a run scored Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 9-6 loss to the Giants.

Walker picked up just his 11th career start in his 44th game in the big leagues, with the Diamondbacks and Orioles having previously limited him largely to pinch-hitting duties during cups of coffee over the last four-plus seasons. Though he's best suited to play first base, Walker seems likely to pick up any future starts in the corner outfield so long as Paul Goldschmidt remains healthy. The 27-year-old boasts ample power -- as evidenced by the 479-foot tater he hit off Clayton Kershaw back on May 1 -- but his high-strikeout tendencies and lack of defensive prowess in the outfield figure to limit his opportunities while he's up with the big club.