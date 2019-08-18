Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Makes impact off bench
Walker went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Giants.
Walker entered as part of a double-switch in the seventh inning, and clubbed his 22nd homer of the year off Giants reliever Andrew Suarez in the bottom half of the frame. The first baseman owns a .260/.348/.479 line with 56 RBI an 64 runs scored across 116 games this year.
