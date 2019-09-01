Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Makes plays with bat, glove
Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.
Walker's two-run blast in the fourth inning off Clayton Kershaw, his 24th, helped erase the Dodgers' 3-0 lead, then his diving stop initiated a 3-6-1 double play in the ninth inning to help preserve the win. The 28-year-old native of Pennsylvania has enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 with 24 home runs and an .828 OPS. Some may have wondered if the hot start he showed in March and April would sustain, but more than 500 plate appearances into the season, he has grabbed hold of the everyday job at first base.
