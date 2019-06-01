Walker went 3-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.

Kevin Cron has already been sent back to Triple-A Reno, but the brief competition seems to have lit a fire under Walker. The 28-year-old has gone yard in back-to-back games and collected six hits in his last three contests, emphatically snapping a 3-for-44 slump. On the season, Walker is now slashing .259/.333/.497 with 10 homers and 22 RBI.