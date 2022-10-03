Walker went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Giants.
Walker was on the back end of a double-steal in the 10th inning, which earned him his second stolen base of the campaign. The first baseman isn't renowned for his speed, as he's produced just 12 stolen bases and five triples in his major-league career. He's been much better as a power bat this year, posting an .802 OPS, .240 batting average, 36 home runs, 93 RBI and 83 runs scored through 157 contests.
