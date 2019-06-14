Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Not in Friday's lineup
Walker is not starting Friday against the Nationals.
Walker sits for the second time in the last four games. He has just a single hit in his last five contests. Kevin Cron gets the nod at first base.
