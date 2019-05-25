Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Not in lineup
Walker is not starting Saturday in San Francisco.
Kevin Cron, recalled on Friday for his big-league debut, gets his first career start in Walker's absence. It's not yet clear how the playing time will break down between the pair. Both are almost exclusively first basemen, though Walker does have one career start in left field and could potentially see some time there while David Peralta is out with a shoulder injury.
