Walker isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Walker had started in each of the five games after the All-Star break, and he went 6-for-19 with three doubles, three runs, an RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Pavin Smith takes over at first base and bats fifth.
