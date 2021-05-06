Walker isn't starting Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Walker returned to the lineup in each of the last two games and went 2-for-9 with a run and four strikeouts. Pavin Smith will shift to first base while Daulton Varsho takes over in center field.
