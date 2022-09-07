Walker isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.
Walker went 4-for-11 with a homer, three RBI, two runs, a walk and three strikeouts over the last three games but will get a rare day off Wednesday. Emmanuel Rivera is starting at first base and batting cleanup.
