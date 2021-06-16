Walker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
He receives a day off following a strong, 2-for-5 effort Tuesday with three RBI. It was Walker's third multi-hit showing in his last seven games, a stretch during which he's gone 7-for-25 with a homer, five RBI and just two strikeouts. Pavin Smith gets the start at first base Wednesday.
