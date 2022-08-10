Walker went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI in a 6-4 win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Walked singled home a run in the first inning, doubled and scored in the third, walked in the fifth and singled and scored in the seventh to reach base four times for third instance this season. The 31-year-old is slashing a blistering .323/.364/.710 with three homers and three doubles through eight August contests. Walker's 43 extra-base hits place him top 30 in baseball while his .249 isolated power ranks 13th.