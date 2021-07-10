Walker went 2-for-3 with a double, run, walk and strikeout in a 5-2 win over the Dodgers on Friday.
Walker doubled in the first, singled in the third and walked and scored in the ninth to submit a valuable insurance run. The first baseman now has a decent five-game hitting streak that's seen him go 6-for-20.
