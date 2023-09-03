Walker (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Walker exited Saturday's contest with a right elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch and will be sidelined for at least one game. The 28-year-old already had X-rays come back negative, so he appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day. Pavin Smith is starting at first base Sunday for Arizona.