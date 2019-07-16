Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: On bench Tuesday
Walker will not start Tuesday against Texas.
Walker gets the day off even with a designated hitter in the American League park. Kevin Cron will fill that position, with Jake Lamb starting at first base.
