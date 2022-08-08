Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.
Walker has homered thrice in six games in August, adding nine RBI and a double in that span. The first baseman's long ball Sunday opened the scoring in the first inning. He's up to 26 homers, 61 RBI and 48 runs scored on the year, but his slash line remains a little shaky at .203/.302/.451 through 434 plate appearances.
