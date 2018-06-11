Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Optioned back to Reno
Walker was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Walker will head back to the minors after a one-day stay in the majors. The 27-year-old went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and a run scored in his lone appearance (as a pinch hitter) with the big club. Braden Shipley was summoned from the minors in a corresponding roster move.
