Walker was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Walker will head back to the minors after a one-day stay in the majors. The 27-year-old went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and a run scored in his lone appearance (as a pinch hitter) with the big club. Braden Shipley was summoned from the minors in a corresponding roster move.

