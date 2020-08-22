Walker went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Giants.
Walker snapped out of a 2-for-18 slump with Friday's perfect night. The two doubles tie him for the league lead with 12 two-baggers.
