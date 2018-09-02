Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Pinch-hit homer
Walker hit a pinch-hit solo home run Saturday against the Dodgers.
Walker took Clayton Kershaw deep in the sixth inning to record his second home run of the season and fourth of his career. He's received only sparing at-bats at the major-league level this season and remains firmly planted behind Paul Goldschmidt at first base. While the sample is too small to draw any kind of conclusion, even when Walker has gotten in the lineup he has not been particularly impressive, batting just .214/.290/.464 across 28 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Recalled by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Optioned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Makes first career start in left field•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Optioned back to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Recalled from Reno•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...