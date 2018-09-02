Walker hit a pinch-hit solo home run Saturday against the Dodgers.

Walker took Clayton Kershaw deep in the sixth inning to record his second home run of the season and fourth of his career. He's received only sparing at-bats at the major-league level this season and remains firmly planted behind Paul Goldschmidt at first base. While the sample is too small to draw any kind of conclusion, even when Walker has gotten in the lineup he has not been particularly impressive, batting just .214/.290/.464 across 28 at-bats this season.

