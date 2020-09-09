Walker went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss against the Dodgers.
Walker has reached base safely in six straight games, but he has also gone 10 straight contests without two or more knocks. He's only hitting .189 in that stretch but has remained productive, racking up three homers and 10 RBI over that span.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Finding groove•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Smacks fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Lifts offense in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers in two straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep Monday•