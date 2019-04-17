Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Plays hero in ninth
Walker went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-6 win over Atlanta.
The 28-year-old led off the ninth inning with a solo shot off A.J. Minter, breaking a 6-6 tie and sending Arizona to its eighth win of the year. Walker is now slashing .294/.368/.667 through 16 games with five homers, nine RBI and 10 runs, including six hits and two long balls in the last two games. He's already showing signs of being streaky, going 0-for-10 with seven whiffs in the four games prior to those home runs, but with Jake Lamb (quad) sidelined, the starting first base job is Walker's for the taking.
