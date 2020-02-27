Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Plays Wednesday
Walker went 1-for-1 with a double and a walk in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Walker was slowed by general body soreness early in camp before making his spring debut Wednesday. The right-handed batting first baseman held is own against left-handers in 2019 (.789 OPS, 109 wRC+) and should be in the lineup daily after appearing in 152 games last season.
