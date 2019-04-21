Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Pounds out four hits
Walker went 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.
Walker reached base in all five plate appearances Saturday and is a ridiculous 15-for-25 with three home runs over his last six games. The 28-year-old is slashing .353/.421/.706 with six homers, though he has struck out 23 times in only 68 at-bats.
