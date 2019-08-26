Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Provides early lift
Walker went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.
Walker's first-inning blast put the Diamondbacks on top early as they salvaged the final game of the series. The homer was Walker's 23rd and first in seven games. His run production pace has slowed down in August with just six RBI in 21 games.
