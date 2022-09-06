Walker went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 5-0 win over San Diego.
Walker delivered a two-out, two-run single in the top of the eighth to give Arizona insurance. He's been on an RBI since the All-Star break, knocking in 31 runs over 42 games, tied for eighth in MLB.
