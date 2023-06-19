Walker went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 12-3 loss to the Guardians.

Walker got Arizona on the board with a solo shot in the second inning and added a two-run double in the fifth, but the deficit was far too much to come back from at that point. This was his third straight multi-hit effort and his second game in a row with a homer. The first baseman is up to 15 long balls, 48 RBI, 40 runs scored, 19 doubles and a stolen base while slashing a steady .270/.334/.520 through 68 games.