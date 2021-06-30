Walker went 3-for-5 with a run scored Wednesday against St. Louis.
Walker strung together his first three-hit game of the season, producing a trio of singles. He came around to score on Daulton Varsho's bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning. It's been a rough year overall for Walker, but he's come alive over the last week, producing a .407 (11-for-27) average during a seven-game hitting streak. That stretch has brought his season average up from .196 to .230.
