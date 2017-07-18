Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Raking at Triple-A
Walker, 26, is hitting .307 and maintains a .964 OPS across 403 plate appearances with Triple-A Reno this season.
Walker has been one of the top performers in all of the minors this season, with his 89 RBI and 22 home runs ranking first and third, respectively, across all leagues. However, with the Pacific Coast League skewing very hitter friendly and Walker in the midst of his fourth straight season at Triple-A, his overwhelming statistics do little to change his standing as a non-prospect. The Diamondbacks seemingly validated that thinking this past spring, when they removed Walker from the 40-man roster and outrighted him to Reno after he went unclaimed off waivers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Leads minors in RBI•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Scooped up by Diamondbacks•
-
Reds' Christian Walker: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Christian Walker: Claimed by Reds•
-
Braves' Christian Walker: Claimed by Braves•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...