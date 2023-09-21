Walker went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Giants.

Walker took a back seat to Corbin Carroll, who became the first rookie in MLB history to hit 25 home runs and steal 50 bases, but the first baseman's theft gave him a career-high 10 steals. The achievement is something to feel good about in a September that hasn't been kind to him. Walker entered the day batting .169 with a .527 OPS for the month.