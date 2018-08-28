Walker was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has hit a modest .208/.296/.375 with one home run in 20 games at the big-league level this season. He posted solid numbers with Triple-A Reno, hitting .299/.354/.568 with 18 homers in 84 games. Matt Andriese was optioned to High-A Visalia in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories