Walker was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Walker will be utilized as a bench bat with the Diamondbacks for the time being as catcher Jeff Mathis is away from the team on paternity leave. Walker has collected two hits in his 16 at-bats with the big-league club this season. His stay in the majors could be short-lived.

