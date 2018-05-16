Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Recalled from Reno
Walker was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Walker will make his way back to the majors following A.J. Pollock's placement on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb fracture. Walker went 2-for-15 with a home run in his numerous pinch-hit appearances earlier this season. He'll maintain a reserve role again following his promotion.
