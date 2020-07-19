Walker (groin) received treatment Friday and is expected to resume baseball activity Sunday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he'd like to get Walker live at-bats a few days prior to Opening Day before feeling comfortable with him taking the field July 24 in San Diego. This could be a case where Walker serves as the designated hitter while Jake Lamb starts at first base.
